Joe Spaeth

September 20, 1931 – December 19, 2020

Joe L. Spaeth passed away in his sleep on December 19, 2020. Joe was born in Seattle, Washington on September 20, 1931 to Joe L. Spaeth, Sr. and Grace Myrtle Utterback Spaeth. He lived his early years in Seattle and Long Beach, California and graduated from Long Beach Poly in 1949.

Joe graduated from Reed College in Portland, Oregon in 1953. He met his future wife of 57 years, Mary Nichols Arragon (1932-2011) while at Reed, and they married in 1954. He received a Master's degree in 1958 and a Ph.D. in 1961, both from the University of Chicago in Sociology.

He held academic positions at the University of Chicago, the University of Californiaerkeley, and the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign, where he became a full professor and research professor in 1981.

After retirement in 1993, he and Mary moved back to Oregon and settled in Corvallis. They took up golf, which they played for a number of years as members of the Corvallis Country Club, and traveled extensively on the West Coast.

Joe was an accomplished gourmet home cook and did the New York Times Sunday Crossword in pen. He loved reading in a broad range of areas from Social History to Nero Wolfe detective stories.