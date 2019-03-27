October 25, 1930 — March 21, 2019
Joe S. Hicks of Albany, was born in Ashford, Alabama to Sterling and Mary Hicks. Both preceded him in death, as have one brother and three sisters.
On September 5, 1954, he married Dorothy Cahill. She survives him, as do his four children, Robert (Brenda) Hicks of Albany, Carma (Eleazar) Cantu of Palm Coast, Florida, Cheryl (Douglas) Fox of Albany, and Donald (Sara) Hicks of Newnan, Georgia. Joe is also survived by 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren; one half-sister, Helen Chatterton of Lacy, Washington; and several nieces and nephews.
Joe retired in 1992, spending the last 13 working years as the manager of the Albany Fred Meyer meat department.
At his request, there will be no funeral. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.