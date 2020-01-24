July 19, 1935 — January 21, 2020

Joe L. Gamblin, of Albany, formerly of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.

Joe was born July 19, 1935 in Centralia, Washington the son of Josiah Littleberry and Agnes Susan (Coney) Gamblin. Joe moved to Lebanon as a child, where he was raised and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1954.

Joe married Kathryne A. Davis on January 22, 1954 in Lebanon. They resided in Lebanon until moving to Albany in 1964. Kathryne preceded him in death on April 18, 2012.

Joe had worked in his early years at his father’s barber shop, where he would shine shoes. His main career was at Wah Chang where he started working on November 16, 1960 and retired as area supervisor in 2003.

Joe enjoyed fishing at Clear Lake and on the Alsea River for salmon. He also enjoyed studying his ancestry, American history especially U.S. presidents, collecting coins, golfing, and he was a master swimmer. Joe especially loved bonsai and gardening was a longtime member of the Corvallis Bonsai Society.

Joe is survived by his daughters, Robin (John) Allen of Albany, Sally (David) Anderson of Carmichael, California; sister Sue Daily of Lebanon; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.