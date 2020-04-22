× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 27, 1929 - April 14, 2020

Joe Jenkins, 90, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday April 14th. He was born in Hill City, Kansas to Essley Earl and Gladys Irene (Stuchlik) Jenkins. Joe was blessed with nine siblings who, sadly, all passed before him.

Joe attended Sweet Home High School. On January 14, 1948, Joe followed his brother Lucky into the Navy. He served aboard a Destroyer Escort with the Pacific Fleet during the occupation of Japan.

In 1966, Joe married Carrol Crockette and they had two children. In 1975, the couple separated. On March 29, 1980, he married Marilyn (Roberts) Burger and gained four children. Joe enjoyed a long career with Willamette Industries at Foster, Oregon. In the early 90’s, Joe decided to retire. He put most of his energy in his favorite hobby, which was woodworking. He loved to watch sports and good westerns. Joe loved life and was a bit of a tease. Marilyn and Joe loved to go dancing at the VFW. Joe is much loved and remembered by family and those he worked with.

Joe is survived by his wife, Marilyn Jenkins. Children from the union with Carrol: Anthony Jenkins and Dona Jenkins. With wife Marilyn: Kevin and Jean Burger, Brian and Valarie Burger, Liesa and Bill Payne, Russel and Lynn Burger; 14 amazing grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Services to be held at a later date due to COVID-19. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

