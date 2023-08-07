Joe Houston Taylor #3

August 23, 1945 - July 30, 2023

Joe Houston Taylor #3, 77, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023 in Crabtree. He was born August 23, 1945 in Wright City, Oklahoma to Melvina (Coran) and Wilburn “Boots” Taylor.

He was a resident of Sweet Home for 76 years. Joe attended Foster Grade School, Hawthorne Elementary and Sweet Home High School. He was employed by Bauman Lumber Company and Willamette Industries for 14 years.

Joe enjoyed fishing, camping and hunting and loved going to the casino with his sisters. He was an animal lover and had several pets throughout his life that were his true companions.

Joe had a passion for creating yard art and furniture. He spent many hours building planter boxes, porch swings and chairs for all of his family and friends. The porch swing that he built for his mom still remains on the front porch of the family home.

He is survived by six sisters; Ruby Setzer #1 of Lacomb, Wynette Parsons #2 of Keizer, Carolyn Henderson #4 of Keizer, Linda Taylor-Parks #5 of Portland, Teresa Stocker #6 of Sweet Home, Yvonne Coleman #8 of Aumsville. Preceded in death by his younger brother Wilburn "Buster" Taylor #9 and younger sister Gwendolyn Taylor #7. He leaves behind many cousins from Oregon, Wisconsin, Pennsylvaniaand Texas. He was an awesome uncle and great uncle to 81 nieces and nephews. He is greatly missed by all.

Viewing will be 11am Saturday August 12th at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will follow at noon. Final burial will be at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.