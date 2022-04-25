 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joe Edward Price Jr.

Joe Edward Price Jr.

October 20, 1956 - April 16, 2022

Joe Edward "Ed" Price Jr. 65 of Albany, passed away on Saturday, at his residence.

Ed was born in Albany, Oregon to Joe Edward Sr. and Sheryl Jean (Mathis) Price. He grew up in Albany and graduated from high school. He was a long-time employee of Beggs Tire & Wheel and loved fishing.

Ed is survived by sons Matthew Price of Albany and Michael Price; daughter Sara Jean Fick of Estacada; mother Sheryl Jean Hiltz of Albany; and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father.

A celebration of life service will be held 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).

