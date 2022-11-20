March 31, 1936—November 3, 2022

Jody Gaylord lived an adventurous life. She was born in Pasadena, CA and graduated from Occidental College in 1958 earning a teaching degree. She met her husband, John, at Occidental. They explored countries and states by light plane with their son and daughter, Kent and Stacy.

Jody soloed their Cessna and enjoyed the thrill of flying escapades. She was piloting the plane to Mexico when she noticed a large black dot approaching….a turkey vulture was in their flight path! Instantly, the avian projectile swept through the propeller and imploded against the plane’s strut. Jody skillfully landed the plane at a small airport, despite the right wing drag and blood-streamed fuselage.

Jody packed lightweight gear into the Cessna 182 and the family visited far-flung landing strips including Yucatán and Pt. Barrow, Alaska. She loved to buy local food and prepare it on a primus stove underneath the wing.

Her husband, John, was president of the Colorado Mile High Jeep Club. Jody learned can-can dancing and entertained club members at these jeeping events. Colorado audiences enjoyed watching her kick up her heels. The couple moved to Hawaii where she learned Hula and Japanese dancing.

Jody avidly supported the family’s endeavors of Stacy’s horse riding/competitions and biology pursuits, Kent’s medical school, Joh’s RC plane competitions and their granddaughters’ theater and running events. She was a teacher’s aide and worked with special needs students. She once chased a moose off her elementary school playground in Fairbanks, Alaska.

The Paisley homestead of southern Oregon, provided Jody a peaceful country abode where she cooked on the antique wood stove and painted watercolors. She designed the artwork for the annual “Paisley Mosquito Festival,” parade float.

Jody was a second parent to many local friends and was appreciated for her sweet nature, graciousness, outreach and warm heart.

The family thanks the staff at Harmony House for all their special care and love shared with Jody. We appreciate the assistance of Evergreen Hospice and we thank her friends who have support her for so many years.

She is survived by her children Kent and Stacy. A service is scheduled in May.