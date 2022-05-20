August 12, 1956 - May 1, 2022

On May 1, 2022 our beloved Jody Ferguson passed away and went home to be with our Lord.

Although we miss her beyond what words can express we also take immense comfort knowing she is with her greatest joy, Christ the Lord.

Jody was born August 12, 1956 in Corvallis, Oregon to Frances and Ellen Ives.

She is survived by her loving husband, Gary of 17 years; also her sisters, Patsy and Becky; brothers, Danny and Kenny and her nephews and nieces that she dearly loved.

Jody's passion for God was evident by her love for others and by her genuine prayers for people she had flourishing relationships with and for those she had never met. Jody had an artistic gift for gardening and enjoyed working on her artist botanical creations with occasional assistance from her husband, they also both shared many ventures camping and fishing together.

A celebration of life for Jody will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022 at New Hope Church, 37180 Gore Dr., Lebanon, OR 97355. Fellowship and refreshments to follow.

For folks who cannot attend, the service will be recorded. Please contact Community Bible Church at 541-258-7729. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.