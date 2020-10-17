Joanne Mayberry

Joanne was born in Albany, Oregon, to Douglas and Mary Ellison on August 24, 1935. She passed away after a long illness. She attended Saint Mary's and graduated from Albany Union High School in 1953.

She worked as a soda jerk at Norms Ice Cream shop during her high school years. After graduation she married Marvin Mayberry and they lived in Albany, Lebanon and Tigard. They had three boys, Mike, Steve and Kenny. Joanne had 14 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin and her son Mike, her parents, her brothers Ron and Norm Ellison and her sisters Helen Quinn and Jan Koroush.