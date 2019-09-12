June 22, 1933 — September 10, 2019
Joanne Lea Bilyeu Raymond was born at home in Crabtree, Oregon on June 22, 1933, to Casper and Irma (Phelps) Bilyeu.
She died on September 10, 2019, after a brief illness.
Joanne lived in Crabtree with her family until she was ten, when they moved to Lebanon. There, she completed her education, graduating from Lebanon Union High School in 1951.
Shortly after graduating, she met and married Loyd C. Barrows. The couple had two children and she was a homemaker. They divorced after 18 years together.
Joanne moved to Albany in 1972, where she worked for the Linn-Benton Housing Authority for the next 21 years before retiring.
During that time, she met and married Ed Raymond. They moved to Jefferson in 1981. After Ed retired, they spent many winters traveling south to Arizona, Mexico and any sunny place they could park their RV.
Joanne loved to read and work crossword puzzles. Joanne had a green thumb and each year she and Ed would grow a huge vegetable garden, heaping fresh produce on anyone who wanted it. Joanne had a number of cats over the years whom she loved. She enjoyed watching all the birds in their backyard, making sure to keep bird feeders full. In her younger years, she was an avid golfer and she also enjoyed riding her bicycle. She was a breast cancer survivor.
Joanne was predeceased by her parents; brother, Wayne Bilyeu; sister, Marge Grove; son, Arthur Barrows; and baby granddaughter, Cassandra Davis.
She is survived by her husband, Ed; daughter, Debbie Weber; son-in-law, Don Weber; and stepson, Kim (Jan) Fowler.
If you wish, a donation in her memory can be made to the American Cancer Society or SafeHaven Humane Society.
A Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Lebanon I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).