February 21, 1956—November 13 2022

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN—Joanne Kay Camp, 66, of West Lafayette passed away at home on Sunday, November 13, 2022 with her family by her side.

She was born on February 21, 1956 in Carson City, MI to the late Dennis Ballard and Constance (Moy) Ballard Yelsik.

Joanne graduated from the Ashley Community School in 1974.

On December 16, 1972 in St. Johns, MI she was married to Randy Camp.

She worked several jobs over the years but homemaker was her most important.

Joanne enjoyed going to the casino and shopping.

Surviving with her husband, Randy Camp, are her children, Rob (Dionna) Camp of Albany, OR, Rod Camp of Pensacola, FL, and Cassie (Mike) Tyler of Granger, IN, her siblings, Jim (Gail) Finn, Bonnie (Chuck) Kebler, Raymond (Martha) Ballard, Donna (Em) Stockwell, John (Virginia) Ballard, and Pat (Merv) Coates. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Morgan (Fiance Caleb), Mickee, Caleb, Laiken, and Isabella.

She is preceded in death with her parents and her step father, Arnold Yelsik.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

