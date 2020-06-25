× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 12, 1925 – June 19, 2020

JoAnne Ashby, 95, passed away with family by her side at the Mennonite Village in Albany.

Born in Lincoln, California to Charles and Ruby Anderson, JoAnne joined the George C (Della) Penson family in 1928.

She attended school in Corvallis, Salem, and then graduated from Oregon City High School. JoAnne met Staff Sgt Robert “Mack” Ashby on a blind date in October 1943 when he was stationed at Camp Adair and she was a nursing student at Oregon State University and University of Oregon. They were married in Salem on April 15, 1944.

Following Mack’s discharge in January 1946, they lived in Illinois for a short time before returning to Oregon. Mack and JoAnne resided in Eugene and Forest Grove before coming to Albany in 1953. Together they owned and operated Ashby’s Ice Cream Store and ServiceMaster in Albany. JoAnne was an active member of the Albany Zonta International women’s organization.