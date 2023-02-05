April 8, 1944 - January 25, 2023

JoAnn Reed, 78, resident of Gainesville, Florida, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home, following a long illness.Mrs. Reed was born on April 8, 1944 in Oakland, California, daughter of the late Loren Ted Ward Jr. and Arminda "Toby" Ward, and lived much of her early life in Philomath, Oregon, graduating from Philomath High School, Class of 1962. The first day after graduation, she began a career in banking, beginning at the First National Bank of Oregon and and later worked at CH2M Hill in the accounting department until moving to Gainesville in 1984.

Mrs. Reed enjoyed the outdoors, the Oregon mountains and fishing in the Gulf of Mexico. She enjoyed her dogs, poodles for many years, until her little willy dog came along.

She was married for over 60 years, to Mr. Willard Dean "Butch" Reed.

JoAnn had one brother, Mr. Robert Ward, who sadly passed seven and one half hours prior to his younger sister.

She is survived by her husband, Butch Reed; two sons, Dean W. Reed and Jonathan T. Reed; one granddaughter, Amanda Reed; and three great grandchildren Antonio Leaks, Zayden and Maelynn Reed.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 11:00 A. M., in the North Central Baptist Church, 8001 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, with Pastor Dr. Calvin J. Carr, officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Alzheimer's Association. Please visit her memorial page at: www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATIONWILLIAMS-THOMAS DOWNTOWN(352) 376-7556