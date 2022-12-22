May 14, 1937 – December 15, 2022

JoAnn Pope, 85, of Lebanon, died December 15, 2022 at her home.

JoAnn was born May 14, 1937 in Junction City, Oregon, the daughter of Earl and Charlotte (Torrence) Staggs. She was raised in Harrisburg and graduated from Harrisburg High School.

JoAnn married Walter W. Pope on December 15, 1956 in Harrisburg. The couple lived in Sweet Home and Philomath prior to settling down in Lebanon on the family farm in 1962. Walter preceded her in death on August 9, 2003.

JoAnn had been a homemaker and was a strong worker on the family farm. She out picked everyone when it came to picking apples from the orchard and also had a blueberry patch where she picked all the berries that were sold at the farm.

She was an avid golfer and was club champ at Pineway Golf Course for many years. She also enjoyed collecting antiques, refinishing furniture, sewing, cross stich, quilting and canning.

She is survived by her 3 sons, Donald, Brian and Gary Pope.

A private family service will be held and interment will be at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice.