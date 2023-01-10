Joann Marie Secrest

Joanne Marie Secrest

May 27, 1944 - January 4, 2023

Joanne Marie Secrest passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Albany, Oregon at the age of 78.

Joanne was born in Astoria, Oregon, on May 27, 1944 to Rudolph (Rudy) and Martha Ranta. As an only child, she grew up in Astoria and attended Captain Robert Gray School. Joanne then went on to graduate from Astoria High School in 1962. Joanne attended Pacific University for a year and a half before working as a telephone operator, legal secretary, and railroad inspector. Joanne connected with fellow high school classmate, Dennis Secrest in the early 1970's. They were later married in July, 1974. Joanne and Dennis moved from Portland, Oregon to Spokane, Washington and then to Seattle, Washington in 1975. While living in Seattle, Joanne went back to college and achieved a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Washington in 1988. In 1989, Joanne, Dennis, and their two sons moved from Seattle to Albany, Oregon, where Joanne became part owner of the NAPA-Albany Auto Parts store along with Dennis. She worked for several years as a classroom instructional assistant and substitute teacher in the Greater Albany Public School District. In the early 2000's, she began work at Linn-Benton Community College in the Small Business Development Center. She began as a program coordinator, then concluded her career as an instructor, retiring in May of 2010.

Joanne was an accomplished pianist, often playing the piano or organ in church throughout her life. In addition to playing the piano in church, Joanne also sang in the choir and taught Sunday school. Joanne enjoyed traveling. She took Finnish Language classes in the late 70's, and was able to visit many of her relatives in Finland and other parts of Europe in 1980 and again in 2008. She also went on several University of Washington Alumni Cruises with her dear friend, Diane Hagedorn. Joanne enjoyed playing Scrabble and Cribbage especially at family functions. Most recently, she enjoyed playing ‘Words with Friends' in retirement. Joanne loved spending time with, and spoiling, her three grandsons. She was affectionately known as the 'M&M Grandma.'

Joanne is survived by her son, Brian, and his wife Kim, grandsons Carson, Bennett, and Gavin; and son Bob, and his wife Fatima. Joanne was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Secrest.

Contributions can be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church and the Astoria Scholarship Fund, Astoriascholarshipfund.org.