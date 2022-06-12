Joann Darlene Kikel

May 25, 1938 - May 30, 2022

Joann Darlene Kikel, age 84, of Corvallis, Oregon, succumbed to a long and defiant battle with Multiple Sclerosis peacefully in her home on May 30, 2022. Joann was born on May 25, 1938, in Seattle, Washington, to Henry & Janet (Reid) Brown. The family later relocated to Albany, Oregon, where she grew up and graduated from Albany Union High School in 1957. After completing business courses at Merit Davis School of Commerce in Eugene, Joann worked as a Keypunch Operator in the accounting department at Oregon State College, now Oregon State University, and later for Consumers Power. She married Philip C. Kikel in 1961. They raised two children, Paul and Julie. Joann's husband, Phil, died of cancer in 1989.

Despite being diagnosed with MS in 1976, this did not define who she was; quite the contrary. Joann was active and engaged with friends and organizations throughout her life. Over the years, she enjoyed many visits to the coast and the cascades with her friends and family. Anyone who knew her was aware of her love of plants and animals, and she cared for them with great devotion.

She adored her four grandkids and her extended family, and the walls in her home, adorned with multiple photos, were a testament to such.

She is survived by her son Paul Kikel (fiancé Leah); daughter Julie Hunnemuller (husband Keith), and four grandchildren, Cody and Kyle Christensen and Kali and Kade Hunnemuller. Joann is also survived by her sisters Diane Hollstein and Georgeann Casey (husband Verne) and brother Robert Brown (wife Mary) as well as multiple nieces and nephews.

Recently, found in one of her books typed on a sheet of paper, was this statement, "I refuse to be limited by someone else's perception of my capabilities." This epitomized who she was. Joann had a fierce determination evident in everything she did, constantly inspiring those who knew her.

She will be missed.

The family will announce a gathering to celebrate her life later this summer.