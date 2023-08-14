December 11, 1932 - July 11, 2023
Joani Steinbrink, 90, of Albany, OR went to be with Jesus on July 11, 2023. She was born in Gresham, OR on December 11, 1932. Joani is survived by her son James, daughter Joleene, 3 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Barbara and Martha and brother-in-law Jerry. Joani was preceded in death by her husband Myron. Joani was a life-long member of the Community of Christ.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 26th at 11:00 am at Community of Christ, 2526 SE 20th Ave, Albany, OR. There will be light snacks served after the service.