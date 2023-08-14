Joani Steinbrink, 90, of Albany, OR went to be with Jesus on July 11, 2023. She was born in Gresham, OR on December 11, 1932. Joani is survived by her son James, daughter Joleene, 3 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Barbara and Martha and brother-in-law Jerry. Joani was preceded in death by her husband Myron. Joani was a life-long member of the Community of Christ.