December 24, 1942 — November 16, 2019
Joan Marlene Sim, 76, died Saturday at her home in Albany surrounded by her children.
Joan was born in San Diego, California to Eileen Wilson and Hugh Minter on December 24, 1942. Joan married Gordon Sim Jr. October 22, 1960, in Yuma, Arizona. Joan and Gordon moved to Albany in 1964, where they raised their five children. Joan was a devoted wife and mother and loved spending time with her family. She loved attending her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, and also enjoyed traveling to watch car races with her husband Gordon. She especially enjoyed watching her sons and grandsons race.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband Gordon Sim Jr.; her father Hugh Minter; and mother Eileen Wilson.
Joan is survived by her children Gordon and Cindy Sim of Keizer, Ed and Monica Sim of Albany, Murray and Peggy Sim of Albany, Eutiquio and Michelle Martinez Ruiz of Springfield, and Corey and Heidi Womack of Albany; her brother Butch Minter; her sister Shelley Cambanes; her grandchildren Nate Sim, Jordan Sim, Malissa Sim, Josh Sim, Bri Sim, Emily Sim, Chelsea Webb, Marlee Webb, Deion Webb, Lindsey Womack, CJ Womack, Kayla Womack, Angel Sim, Brody Sim, Isaiah Sim, Mateo Womack, and Jorge Martinez Ruiz, and 16 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, November 22 at Fisher Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com