Joan M. Ryan

January 19, 1932 - April 1, 2022

On April 01, 2022 longtime Corvallis resident Joan Ryan passed away from complications of Parkinson's Disease, while living in Spokane, Washington. Joan was born in Greenwich, Connecticut, and grew up in Port Chester, New York. She graduated from Port Chester High School in 1949, received a BA in Social Studies and English in 1953, and a MA and Teaching Certificate in 1954 from New York State University in Albany. She went on to teach High School at Croton on the Hudson in New York. Joan married Roger Ryan, also from Port Chester, in 1955 and they moved to Corvallis.

Joan was a loving and devoted mother. Together, she and Roger raised four children. She dedicated her life to giving them a strong foundation in life, and actively supported them in their educational and extracurricular activities.

Joan gave back to the community through countless volunteer hours including: OSU Thrift Shop shift manager (for more than 40 years), Corvallis Public Library volunteer (more than 30 years), St Mary's Catholic Church educator, Camp Fire Girls leader, and Benton County Parks Board member.

Joan enjoyed fishing and hunting with her husband. They made many backpacking elk hunting trips, and could be found year round drift fishing together in any weather.

Joan was married to her husband Roger for 66 years, who predeceased her by only two weeks. She is survived by sons James Ryan (Hillsboro, Oregon), Joseph Ryan (Ft. Collins, Colorado), daughter Ann Minzghor (Spokane, Washington), and grandchildren Colin Ryan, Lucianne Ryan, Nicholas Ryan, Samuel Ryan, and Chloe Stull. She was predeceased by son Patrick Ryan.

Final disposition is in Washington State Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake, Washington.