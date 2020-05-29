Joan Inez Froemke

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 8, 1934 – May 25, 2020

Joan (Jo) Froemke, 85, of Salem, formerly of Lebanon, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at The Oaks in Lebanon.

She was born Joan Inez Bunn on August 8, 1934 in Enderlin, North Dakota to Edward and Gladys Bunn. She grew up on a farm and attended school there. She married Eldon Froemke on July 5, 1956 in North Dakota and together they raised five boys. Eldon and Jo moved their family to Lebanon in 1970. Although Jo worked several jobs during her life including the kitchen at Lebanon Hospital and retiring from Champion nursery, she always considered her most important job to be raising her boys.

After retiring, Eldon and Jo enjoyed traveling together. They joined an Alpenlite trailer club where they made several lifelong friends and many wonderful memories while traveling south each winter. In 1993, Eldon and Joan moved from their family home in Lebanon to Paradise Island Park in Salem where many of their traveling group also lived. Jo also enjoyed quilting, cross-stitching, and gardening.