Joan Inez Froemke

August 8, 1934 – May 25, 2020
Joan (Jo) Froemke, 85, of Salem, formerly of Lebanon, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at The Oaks in Lebanon.
She was born Joan Inez Bunn on August 8, 1934 in Enderlin, North Dakota to Edward and Gladys Bunn. She grew up on a farm and attended school there. She married Eldon Froemke on July 5, 1956 in North Dakota and together they raised five boys. Eldon and Jo moved their family to Lebanon in 1970. Although Jo worked several jobs during her life including the kitchen at Lebanon Hospital and retiring from Champion nursery, she always considered her most important job to be raising her boys.
After retiring, Eldon and Jo enjoyed traveling together. They joined an Alpenlite trailer club where they made several lifelong friends and many wonderful memories while traveling south each winter. In 1993, Eldon and Joan moved from their family home in Lebanon to Paradise Island Park in Salem where many of their traveling group also lived. Jo also enjoyed quilting, cross-stitching, and gardening.
Jo was a loving wife, a devoted mother and grandmother, and a caring friend. She is survived by sons Lonnie (Jonie) of Lebanon, Curt (Pam) of Aumsville, Lamont (Linda) of Lebanon, Steve (Ronda) of Lebanon, Jay (Jill) of Albany; ten grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. Jo was preceded in death by her husband Eldon, her parents, and sister Janet Rae.
There will be a private family service on Saturday, May 30th and a streaming can be viewed on YouTube. Search on Christ Community Lutheran Church of Lebanon, Oregon. To leave a condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com
