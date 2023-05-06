November 25, 1932 - April 27, 2023

Joan Hannauer Caldwell, 90, of Corvallis, Oregon, passed away April 27, 2023. Joan was born on November 25, 1932 to George Hannauer Jr. and Catherine (Christley) Hannauer in South Bend, Indiana. When she was four, her family moved to Chicago, where she attended the University of Chicago Laboratory School, and then moved on to LaGrange, Illinois, where she graduated from Lyons Township High School, winning the National Honor Society award as one of the top 50 graduates of 1950 and finishing second in the Illinois State Latin Contest. After attending Smith College and the University of Chicago, she pursued music in various ways, including five years as organist at two Catholic parishes, singing over 3000 masses total.

In 1961 she married Douglas Caldwell and In 1962 their son Mike was born. The three sailed to England for Doug's post-doc at Cambridge (where she sang in the St. Catherine's College choir). Then onward to LaJolla, California where Beth was born and she sang with the LaJolla Madrigal singers. In 1968 they moved permanently to Corvallis where Kate was born and Joan started her career in good works and music.

Music was her lifelong passion. Although she was a contralto and sang everywhere she lived, her real love was chamber music. She loved to share her passion for music with others, particularly children learning to play instruments. Just a few of her remarkable musical talents: she could whistle and hum in harmony with herself, she could translate musical lyrics from numerous languages into English or between non-English languages, and she sang all genres from country to opera.

She was the founder of the Corvallis Youth Consort, one of the founders of the Corvallis Repertory Singers, and co-founder of the Chintimini Chamber Music Festival, an annual summer festival featuring Corvallis-raised professional musicians. For many decades, she was an active member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ. She was the church's point-person in its 21st Century rebuild; she organized the funding and supervised the installation of a new organ for the church; and for a decade she was the church's facilities coordinator. She also directed the Kol Nidre Choir at Beit Am Synagogue for ten years and volunteered at Old Mill School. She served as President of We Care for many years, helped and supported refugees from Laos, and volunteered for many other organizations related to her interests in music and philanthropy.

She is survived by her husband Douglas Caldwell, her brother George Hannauer III, her cousin Carol Hannauer, her children Michael Caldwell (Wen Jiang), Elizabeth Caldwell Langer (Greg Langer) and Katherine Caldwell (Ernest Barthelemy), and her grandchildren Isaac Caldwell Langer, Benjamin Caldwell Langer, Josephine Elizabeth Caldwell Barthelemy, and Lucien Douglas Caldwell Barthelemy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10am on July 1, 2023 at the First Congregational Church of Corvallis.

Donations may be made in her name to the First Congregational Church of Corvallis, Chintimini Chamber Music, and Chamber Music Corvallis.