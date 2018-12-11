December 16, 1926 — December 3, 2018
Jodie Hector, 91, died in Corvallis Monday Dec 3.
She attended Harding School and graduated from Corvallis High School. She attended Oregon State Univ and Nursing School in Portland.
She loved horses, dogs, race cars, singing and painting. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Jodie was a vibrant soul who mothered many children, who also loved being a grandmother, great grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
Jodie was a long term Corvallis resident with roots throughout Oregon and Washington, whose father, Edward C. Allworth, established the Oregon State University Memorial Union.
Jodie always had a love and affinity for horses since she was two years old. As a teenager, Jodie would drive her ‘Buckboard’ up and down what is now 53rd Street.
Jodie's fondest horse memory was of her horse Black Sadie. That love brought Jody countless years of tending to and fostering scores of horses.
Jodie will be remembered for her deep love of family, and her zest for life.
She is survived by a sister, Nancy A. Ewalt of Lubbock Texas; and children, Lea A. Lutz of Corvallis, Winston Ralph Majors of Sweet Home, Peggy C. Todd of Sweet Home, Greg Hector, Ellen Hector, Brett Hector and Bart Hector.
She was preceded her in death by her husband, Hillary Hector; daughter, Gay A. Allen, also Linden Hagood and Dennis Hector.
Memorial contributions may be made to Thunder Mountain Equine Rescue at www.thundermountainfarms.org.
A memorial service was held Saturday, December 8 at McHenry Funeral Home. A committal service followed at Crystal Lake Cemetery.
Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.