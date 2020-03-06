December 16, 1932 — February 15, 2020
Joan Belle Miner, Albany, passed away at Claire Bridge Memory Care on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Joan was born on December 16, 1932 in Bates, South Dakota to Leslie and Alys Schnepp. The family eventually moved to Sandy, Oregon where Joan attended Sandy High School, met, and married her high school sweetheart, Bob Barlow in 1950. They had three children: Robert, Gary, and Laurie. Joan and Bob later divorced.
In 1977, she married Jack Miner, and at the time of his passing in 2015, they had been married for 37 years. Sharing Jack’s love of flying, Joan earned her pilot’s license so the two of them could enjoy flying small planes together. Joan and Jack loved to travel, with Alaska and Hawaii being favorite destinations. One of their most treasured memories was a 6-week trip travelling through the United States with daughter Laurie and her husband, Don, in their motor coach.
Over the years, Joan worked at Dura Flake, Forest Industries Insurance Exchange, and Albany General Hospital.
Family was important to Joan – her children and grandchildren were very precious to her. Family holiday celebrations usually found her planning dinners, decorating her home, and thoughtfully choosing gifts. Joan was well-known for her sewing and needlepoint skills and was a founding member of the Willamette Needlepoint Guild. Over the years, she donated generously to various charitable causes using her creative skills to help others.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Alys Schnepp, her brother Monte Schnepp, her sister Audrey Worlein, her husband John (Jack) Miner, and her daughter Laurie Longanecker. She is survived by her children, Robert Barlow (wife Debbie) of Salem; Gary Barlow (wife Christina) of Craig, Alaska; Toni (Miner) Cowdrey (husband Lynn) of Maupin; and Shari (Miner) Acock of Portland. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9 at First Christian Church, 432 SW Ferry St., Albany.