Joan Asbahr Armstrong, 92, died Thursday, December 24, 2021 in Corvallis, Oregon surrounded by family. She was born on a farm outside Corvallis with her twin Roger, the last of eight children. She married her high school sweetheart Harry A. Armstrong in 1948. They had five children: Dianne, Paul, Kathy, Kevin and Alice. Joan drove a school bus for Dorsey Bus Company. She was an engraver for R3 Engraving on wood, plastics and metal. She worked for Garland Nursery for 15 years. She loved gardening, maintaining huge flower beds all around the house and a "turn around" bed to the delight of the neighborhood. Joan lived in the house that Harry built for 62 years before moving to Regency Park Place, the first time she ever lived in town. She loved to read and listen to music. She attended all of Harry's barbershop singing functions. She also regularly attended OSU gymnastics.