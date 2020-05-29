Joan Alund Lather

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 20, 1932 – May 23, 2020

Joan A. Lather, born in Albany, New York, May 20th 1932 passed away May 23, 2020 in Oregon. She has also lived in Atlanta, Georgia; Sun City, California; Albany, Oregon.

Joan was a Dance Teacher for over 70 years, inspiring young dancers and sharing her love & passion for dance. She opened her own dance studio, Joan Alund School of Dance, in Albany, New York in 1955, and also taught all around the U.S. throughout the 1970’s on Hoctor’s Dance Caravan, then later DMI as well as many other dance educating conventions and seminars.

She was extremely imaginative, creative and had a special ability with teaching the youngest dancers…and was well known as “Miss Puffy”, a character she created to inspire the imagination in young dancers and which she recorded several instructional dance albums.

Joan, with her husband George, also had a dance clothing business, Lather’s Dancewear, and were very present in the Dance community all over the country.

Joan has been honored with 3 Lifetime achievement awards for her contribution to Dance Education and for touching so many dancers through the years.