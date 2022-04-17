Jo Ellen Parker

July 24, 1939 - January 12, 2022

Jo Ellen (Dunfee) Parker died at 82 in Seattle, Washington on January 12, 2022. She was born July 24, 1939 in Shadyside, Ohio and graduated with honors from Ohio State University in 1961. Jo Ellen married Donald F. Parker in 1963 in Long Beach, California.

She earned a master's degree from Eastern Michigan University and worked as a teacher, university program manager and travel agent.

Jo Ellen was a relentlessly positive person, life long learner, passionate traveler, excellent friend and above all, a loving spouse and exceptional parent.

She will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery with her husband, who preceded her in death in 2016. Read more about Jo Ellen's life at dignitymemorial.com.