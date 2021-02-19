Jo Ann Von Dollen of Lebanon, aged 73, passed away on January 29, 2021, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Mom was born on September 23, 1947, in Malad, Idaho, to Lester and Dawno Washburn. She spent her early years in Downey, Idaho, until her family moved to Boise when she was about 3 years old. She spent the rest of her school years in Boise and graduated from Boise High in 1965. In 1968, she married Earl Breshears and was blessed with two wonderful sons, Chuck and Andy. It was during this time that they moved to Lebanon. They were later divorced. In 1992 she married her best friend, Leroy Von Dollen. Mom worked for Oregon State Employment Department for 24 years where she formed some wonderful lifetime friendships and earned the distinction of being one of the office's troublemakers. She loved her coworkers and missed them greatly after she retired. Her greatest love and joy was her family. She was the happiest when spending time with her grandchildren. Her love and dedication to her family was one of her angelic properties. Her children and grandchildren will always be forever impacted by her examples of love and caring for others. She constantly sacrificed for the benefit of others and always strived to see the good in each of us and quickly forgave those that wronged her. She had an unshakeable relationship with her Savior, Jesus Christ and always applied those attributes in the way she treated others. She leaves behind her husband, Leroy; 3 sons and their wives, Andy (Tina) Breshears, Chuck (Shana) Breshears, Greg (Kim) Perkins; 2 stepsons, Willie Von Dollen, Michael Von Dollen; 14 grandchildren, Dana, Kelsey, Alyssa, Darrin, Kara, D'Laina, Kelsi, Heidi, Josh, Tanner, Shayla, Tyler, Colton and Dakota; 13 great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Bella, Ethan, Brock, Addy, Wyatt, Navy, Nash, Carter, Logan, Dean, Birdy, Kate. Three brothers, Merle (Linda) Washburn, Ed Washburn, Kim (Sherry) Washburn; Two sisters, Edith Schmidt, Patricia Washburn; and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister (best friend) Bonnie Killian, sister Leone Knopp, and nephew Tom Washburn. Mom loved reading her Bible; one of her favorite scriptures was 1 Peter 5:10: But the God of all grace, who hath called us unto his eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after that ye have suffered a while, make you perfect.