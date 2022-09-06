Jo Ann Marilyn (Mabry) Banning

October 14, 1940 - September 1, 2022

Jo Ann Marilyn Banning passed away September 1, 2022, at Evergreen Hospice from an age-related illness. Jo Ann was born to Viola Mae (Robertson) Mabry and George Crockwell Mabry on October 14, 1940 in Corvallis, OR. She was raised in Albany and attended Madison Elementary School, Central Junior High School, and Albany Union High School.

Jo Ann started her college career at Oregon State College in 1958. She joined Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and maintained lifelong friendships with her Kappa classmates.

Jo Ann graduated from Oregon State University on June 3, 1962, married 2nd Lt. Maurice Banning, USMC, on June 4, 1962, at the First Presbyterian Church in Albany, and set off on a 20-year career as a military wife.

Jo Ann first traveled to Quantico, VA, then on to Pensacola, FL, where both her sons were born in a Quonset hut at Pensacola Naval Air Station. Jo Ann and her family moved to Tustin, CA in 1964. Jo Ann was left alone with two toddlers for 14 months when her husband went off to war in 1965. In 1966, they moved to Monterey, CA. While there, Jo Ann was president of the Marine Officers Wives Club at the Naval Postgraduate School. She and her sons moved to Orange, CA when her husband embarked on another year-long unaccompanied tour of the Western Pacific in 1970. They all returned to Virginia at the beginning of 1971. Jo Ann was active in the education of her children and became a local government reporter for a weekly newspaper in Manassas, VA. She also pursued a career in banking, advancing from a teller to an officer in a regional bank at a time when women seldomly held leadership positions. Jo Ann got left alone with the kids again in 1975-1976 when her husband left for another 1-year unaccompanied tour in the Western Pacific.

Jo Ann and her husband returned to Albany in 1983 to care for aging parents. She and her husband operated a retail computer store in Albany for over 15 years. Jo Ann became a founding member of Soroptimist International of Albany in 1986 and was active in the club for over 35 years. She served in many different roles for the club, including president for two terms. She also served as District 2 Director, Soroptimist Northwestern Region. Jo Ann also volunteered with several local community service organizations.

Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Viola Mae (Robertson) and George Mabry; and daughter-in-law, Pam Banning.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Maurice Banning; sons, Kevin Banning and Jeffery Banning; daughter-in-law, Jackie Banning; granddaughters, Sarah Page, Brydin Eckert, and Mackenzie Banning; and great granddaughters, Meyer Turner and Maebry Eckert.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 11:00am at Fisher Funeral Home (306 Washington Street SW Albany, OR 97321). Private interment service will take place at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Soroptimist International of Albany, PO Box 1475, Albany, OR 97321. (sialbany.org).