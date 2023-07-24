November 30, 1934—July 13, 2023

Jo Ann Laura Saxton, 88, of Las Vegas, NV, passed away on July 13, 2023. She was a warm and loving woman with many interests. Jo Ann is survived by her brother, Fred Saxton, her daughter Barbara Phillips, her daughter Heidi Strejcek and son-in-law Jim Strejcek, her granddaughter Heather Zechter, her nephew Jim Saxton and his family Shawna, Grant, Gracie, and Sean Saxton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Darrell and Ruth Saxton, her brother Ed Saxton, and her grandson Charlie Mreese.

Jo Ann attended Girls Polytechnic High School and later went on to study at Portland State University. She also obtained a Broker’s license. She had a successful career as a CH2M-Hill Senior Phototypesetter and was also a co-owner of Dornlas Property Management and Real Estate.

In her free time, Jo Ann enjoyed various hobbies including marathon running, knitting, and being a member of Altrusa, Toastmasters at CH2M-Hill, Timberhill Athletic Club, 24 Hour Fitness, and Wheelmen. During the last two years of her life, she resided at Atria Seville where she made many wonderful friends and loved dancing at their music events.

A funeral service will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Las Vegas, Nevada.