Our brother Jimmy Ray Bowlin (Jimbo) met our sweet mother, sister, brother, and dad at the gates of Heaven on Friday March 3, 2023.

Jimbo was a talented artist, guitar player and singer that wanted to be a cowboy when he grew up.

Jimbo was preceded in death by his mother Mildred Ramo, father Cordis Eugene Bowlin, brother Roger Lee McBride and sister Jeanette Lavette Christensen.

Jimbo is survived by daughters Jeanette and Lynette Nicholls and Rachel Faye Taylor and multiple grandchildren, sisters Trish Bowlin, Ronnie McBride-Durfee, Sherry Konopaski, Jeannie Farmer, Julian Ramo, Riveria Dorr and Patricia Bowlin and brothers Leonard Bowlin, Arthur Ramo, Little Jim Bowlin, Mike Bowlin and multiple nieces and nephews.

May you rest in peace our shooting star.