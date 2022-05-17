 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jimmy Ralph Willard

May 23, 1935 - May 7, 2022

Jimmy Ralph Willard, born in Le Flore, Oklahoma to Ebb and Della Willard, passed away on May 7, 2022, at his home in Sisters, Oregon, surrounded by his family; he was 86.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ida Mae (Davis); brother Phillip; daughters Rhonda Bellinger (Patrick) and Tina Brown; son Larry (Dana); six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Jim was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed lake fishing on the high lakes of Central Oregon and catfishing on Hugo Lake in Oklahoma. In his early years, he was active in the East Linn Masonic Lodge 44 and American Legion Santiam Post 51, both of Lebanon, Oregon. During the Korean war era, he served in the Army as a Specialist 4 in Transportation and was awarded an Expert Rifle medal before returning home to Stockton, California.

Jim had battled cancer since 2013 and developed a great partnership with the dedicated services and people of St. Charles Cancer Center in Redmond, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the St. Charles Cancer Center at St. Charles Foundation, 2500 NE Neff Rd, Bend, OR 97701 or on-line at foundation.stcharleshealthcare.org/ways-give/donate.

