January 18, 1971 — September 19, 2019
A dazzling soul has left us. Beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend left this earth to rejoice with Jesus in Heaven.
Jim lived his entire life in the Willamette Valley.
Jim married Katie, his high school sweetheart and love of his life, on February 13, 1993. A few years later they welcomed son, Thomas, and daughter, Jordan.
Jim gave his all to whatever he did. He always met family and friends with his contagious smile and famous bear hugs.
He was a wonderful and loving husband and dad. Jim absolutely loved his family and the Oakville community. Jim was a member of Kings Circle Assembly of God. Volunteered with the Halsey-Shedd RFPD, achieving the rank of Lieutenant. He was one of the original employees at Peoria Gardens, working there for 36 years. Hunting, the Redskins and Order of the Antelope were things he enjoyed taking part in.
Jim is survived by his wife, Katie; son and daughter-in-law, Thomas, Heidi; and daughter, Jordan; father and mother, George and Winnie Yeager; siblings, Ann (Ken) Fox, Carolyn (Fred) Fowler, George (Wendy) Yeager and Jerry (Allison) Yeager; mother-in-law, Gail Kruger; sister-in-law, Sara (Howard) Greer; brother-in-law, John (Jessica) Kruger; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by father-in-law, John Kruger.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. on October 5 at Kings Circle Assembly of God in Corvallis followed by a reception at 2:30 p.m. at Oakville Presbyterian Church, Shedd, Oregon. Please wear Jim's favorite colors, red, white or blue.
