Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

May 12, 1923 - May 18, 2023

Jim McPherson was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico on May 12, 1932, to Ruth and Kirby McPherson. He died on May 18, 2023. He was educated in public schools in Santa Fe, NM, Alexandria, LA, and Albuquerque, NM. After one year at New Mexico School of Mines (now NM Tech), he received a third alternate appointment to the US Naval Academy in 1951 and was accepted. After graduation in 1955, he was commissioned in the Air Force, became a pilot, and served for 30 years, rising to the rank of Colonel.

He married the former Patsy Ellen Eiland of Socorro, NM in 1955 and they were married for 65 years. They had two children, James A. McPherson of Midland, TX, and Lois J. McPherson. After living in Texas for a number of years, Washington, DC, two tours to Southeast Asia, Alabama, and Colorado, they moved to Corvallis, Oregon in 1978. Jim's last Air Force tour was in Bangkok, Thailand where he and Patsy were stationed for 3 years.

After retiring, they returned to Corvallis/Philomath, Oregon where he remained until just before his death. He is survived by his son, James Alan. The daughter, Lois Jean, preceded him in death as well as his wife, Patsy.

Inurnment will be at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the Parkinson's Center of Oregon or a favorite charity.

Arrangements are entrusted to American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory in Midland, Texas.