Jimmy Crow of Sisters, Oregon, died suddenly on April 22, 2023. He was born November 2, 1953 in Myrtle Point, Oregon to Ken and Lois Crow now deceased. Soon after they moved to Albany, Or. where he lived until leaving in his early 20's for 25 years in Alaska. He had received his Commercial plumbing License prior to going and while in Alaska he got his commercial pilot's license. Not willing to leave Alaska to pursue an airline career he became a bush pilot and continued his plumbing business. He was passionate about all aspects of flying, having done a lot of hang gliding and flying of remote controlled planes. He loved Alaska and was an avid outdoorsman - skiing, fishing, playing ice hockey, soccer, and flying supplies for the iditarod . He spent years helping with a soup kitchen in Anchorage. In 1997 he decided it was time to leave Alaska. Soon after he met Caroline Stratton, skiing at Hoodoo and they were happily married for 24+ years. Jim was a wonderful addition to Caroline's family of two children ages 15 & 13. The family he leaves behind include; Chandra Miller and her husband Jordan Miller, Devin Hess, his wife Mel Sweet and their daughter Yarrow age 2 1/2. Jim was as smitten with Yarrow as she was with him spending many days as a wonderful PaPa.