March 25, 1928 - October 8, 2021
Jesus Garcia DeLeon of Albany, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021.
Jesus was born in Pleasanton, Texas on March 25, 1928, and was one of 12 children. His family moved briefly to Wisconsin from 1945-46. In 1946, he met his future wife, Rosa Maria Garcia, when his family moved to Mathis, Texas. They married that same year in September.
In 1950, Jesus and Rosa moved to Casa Grande, Arizona. Three years later, Jesus got a job at the Ford plant in Detroit, Michigan. They moved there with their children for a time, then moved back to Casa Grande. For the next 18 years they remained in Casa Grande where Jesus worked in construction.
In the summers of 1965-69, Jesus traveled to Oregon to work with his brother, Lucas. In 1969, he decided to move his family to Albany, where he worked as a commercial truck driver until retirement.
Jesus and his family drove frequently to Casa Grande, keeping close ties with his parents, even bringing his parents back to Oregon so they could celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with his family. Jesus and his wife also loved going out dancing with friends.
When Jesus turned 90, his family threw him a surprise birthday party. It included dance music to which he danced to with his many relatives. The 32 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren, and 18 great-great grandchildren, kept Jesus busy with a myriad of celebrations throughout his life. He was a regular at the family Christmas parties held at the Grange in North Albany. During the event, a prayer circle would form before dinner, to count the growing family members in attendance. At the end of the party was one of his favorites, the white elephant gift exchange.
His was a devout Christian who attended Seventh Day Adventist Church, his church family was also important to him.
He was proceeded in death by his wife, Rosa, son, Raymond, his parents, Bruna and Valentine Sr., brothers: Cruz, Lucas, and Juan, and sisters: Inocencia, Rumalda, and Consuelo.
Jesus is survived by his siblings: Valentine Jr, Manuel Sr., Esperanza, Prudencia, and Maria, and by his children: RoseMary (Jacques) Milne, Jesusita (Mike) Cleary, Jose Sr. (Christina), Juan (Ina), Gonzalo, Rosario (Jerry) Fuller, Dolores (Fructoso) Martinez, Ricardo (Aida), Rebecca Hernandez, Paulina Pitzer, and Jesus Jr. (Twayna).
The funeral is October 19 at 11 a.m., at the Seventh Day Adventist Church at 3085 Grand Prairie Road SE, Albany, Oregon 97322. Masks are required per Oregon mandate.
Fisher Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.