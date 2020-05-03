Jessie Irene (Mayes) Towery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 5, 1932 – April 26, 2020

Jessie Towery, 87, cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on April 26, 2020. Jessie was born November 5, 1932, in Salem, to Jesse and Naomi (Dietz) Mayes.

Jessie and her family lived in the Salem area most of her childhood and teen years, with a brief period living in Seaside. She married D. Marion Towery on April 28, 1951. Jessie and Marion spent many years farming in the Jefferson area. She worked on the farm managing picking crews and doing the payroll and bookkeeping responsibilities while raising her family.

Later, Marion entered the real estate field and Jessie worked in their business office performing secretarial and bookkeeping duties. Over the years, she often repainted the interior and exterior of the family home. Close friends and family began asking her to paint for them. Before long she had a full-time painting business, keeping her very busy for over 20 years. Jessie was an excellent cook and baker. She often had extra people around the family table who just happen to drop by at dinner time.

She was active in her church prior to her senior years, providing service and support for many church events and dinners. Jessie loved to garden and had a reputation in Jefferson for her beautiful flowers and landscaping around her home.