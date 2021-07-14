Jessica Owens Pliskin, 36, of Corvallis, passed away on June 26, 2021, after an extended illness. She died peacefully at home in Hospice care, surrounded by her loving family. She was born at Corvallis Good Samaritan Hospital, on August 31, 1984, to Leslie (Les) A. and Nancy O. Pliskin, and became a "big sister" to Benjamin (Ben) in 1987. She attended Corvallis Montessori School, Mountain View Elementary, Cheldelin Middle School, and was a 2002 graduate of Crescent Valley High School. She received a B.S. in Biological Sciences from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Throughout her all-too-short life, Jess, as she was known to family and friends, made many lasting friendships. Some descriptions they shared of her are: a dear friend; had a beautiful smile; delightfully humorous; my best friend; compassionate; intelligent and a valued team member; adventurous; felt emotions deeply; passionate about wilderness conservation; and, always so happy at a live concert of a favorite musician.