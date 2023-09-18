Jesse R. Wetmore, of Canby, passed away unexpectedly on August 17, 2023. He was 34 years old.

Jesse is survived by Bill and Tracey of Canby (parents); Sarah, James, Dottie and Margo of Canby (sister, brother-in-law, and nieces); and Bethany of Los Angeles, CA (sister). Jesse truly had the biggest heart. He was devoted to being of service to others and giving back to community resources was very important to him. Jesse always had a smile and an ear to listen to anyone, especially those he sensed needed it the most. He cared deeply for his family, and never said no when asked to help, devoting countless hours to yardwork, building a play structure, helping his sisters move, and working on household projects for his parents. Jesse was very creative and adventurous, often whipping up a delicious meal of random leftovers from the fridge, constantly cracking jokes or being sarcastic, and always found a sign or meaning from a higher power in the routine of everyday life. He had a strong spiritual connection to the daily natural phenomena in this world.

Jesse was the ultimate "Funcle" (aka Fun Uncle) with Dottie and Margo being the lights of his life. Dottie remembers, "Uncle Jesse is the funniest guy I know." He showered them with gifts, designed obstacle courses, wrote and illustrated two books, built a board game, conducted numerous pillow fights, and constantly made them laugh with outlandish jokes just to see them smile. Jesse thrived in the great outdoors and found peace in nature. He was very physically active, spending much time walking along the nature trail with his mom, working on his golf game with his dad and brother-in-law, playing basketball or pickleball with his sisters and nieces, and working out at the gym. Jesse was an animal lover and was often called "the dog whisperer." A devoted Ducks fan in a house divided, Jesse was the master of trash talk, and a lifelong member of Raider Nation. He was gifted athletically and strategically, easily mastering a variety of hobbies, like drawing, juggling, bowling, chess, the yo-yo, Super Nintendo and PlayStation games.

Jesse's death is devastating to all that knew and loved him. The immediate family finds some comfort that his mind and soul are finally at peace. A private family celebration of life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the "Jesse W. Memorial Bench" fund by contacting the family at JesseWMemorial@gmail.com. Contributions will be used to purchase and install a memorial bench along a beloved nature trail as a place to rest, find peace, and to marvel at the wonder of Mother Nature in his honor. Any remaining funds will be donated to community suicide prevention organizations in Jesse's memory. Remember help is only a phone call away. Call 988 if you or a loved one are struggling. You are not alone.