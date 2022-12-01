Jesse Eugene Ropp, a resident of Albany, Oregon died on Sunday, at his home in Albany. He was 83 years old. A memorial service will be held at Fairview Mennonite Church, December 6 at 3 p.m. In honor of Jesse's love of aviation, in lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Missionary Aviation Repair Center. To learn more about this ministry, visit their website https://www.marcalaska.org/ Please consider donating in Jesse's memory.