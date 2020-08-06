Jesse "Bud" Nordyke

August 21, 1927 – August 2, 2020
Bud was born to Jesse and Grace (Wade) Nordyke in Oakville, Oregon where he grew up on the family farm and attended Corvallis High School.
In 1944 he joined the Navy and received an honorable discharge in 1947. Bud was present in Tokyo Bay at the end of WWII.
He married the love of his life, Ileana M. Peacock, on May 6, 1949 in Albany, Oregon. Together they had two children. Bud worked as a Training Supervisor for SuperValue (Winco) Wholesale Grocers for 23 years before his retirement. He was a member of the Albany Elks Lodge, Golf Club of Oregon, and Albany Golf Club.
He played golf for 55 years, with seven “hole-in-ones” and various golfing awards. Bud had a great love for the sea and enjoyed many years of Oregon wildlife hunting and fishing as well as his garden. He and Ileana owned a second home on Olalla Golf Course, Toledo, Oregon, where they both enjoyed their passion for deep sea fishing and golf.
He is survived by his spouse of 71 years, Ileana; his children Valerie (Jim) Decker of Albany, and Debbie (Al) Heinonen of Albany; his grandchildren Kelly (Zak) Salhab of Tualatin, Jessica Hubert of Albany and her children Colton and Peyton, Lindsey (Zach) Stone of Sandy and their children Guy and Will Stone; and his sister DonnaBelle Schaefer of Idaho.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents; his four brothers; and eight of his sisters.
Contributions may be made in Bud's honor to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 Washington Street SW, Albany, Oregon 97321. At Bud's request no services are planned. Please leave condolences for the family at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.
