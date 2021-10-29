July 8, 1944 - October 26, 2021
Jess Harvie Strong, Sr., 77, passed away on October 26, 2021 in Albany, Oregon. Jess was born in Niles, California on July 8, 1944.
Jess spent most of his life in the Northwest. Jess was a very hard worker who enjoyed running his own business. In his younger years, he owned and operated a bicycle shop in Gresham, Oregon, a service station, a mom and pop grocery store, a motel and lastly a tavern in Yakima, Washington. He became born again in 2002 just before moving to the Willamette Valley. In his later years after coming to live in the Willamette Valley, he became interested in raising sheep. Jess was a quiet man who enjoyed a few close friends and collecting coins.
Jess was preceded in death by his wife of over 54 years, Wanda Lee (Casteel) Strong, and his sons Jess Harvie Strong, Jr. and Steven Ray Strong. He is survived by his son Larry Lee Strong and his wife, Nita Thomasena Strong, of Harrisburg, Oregon.
There will be a memorial service at the Halsey Mennonite Church on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., with a burial at Alford Cemetery immediately following the service. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com