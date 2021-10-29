Jess Harvie Strong, Sr.

Jess spent most of his life in the Northwest. Jess was a very hard worker who enjoyed running his own business. In his younger years, he owned and operated a bicycle shop in Gresham, Oregon, a service station, a mom and pop grocery store, a motel and lastly a tavern in Yakima, Washington. He became born again in 2002 just before moving to the Willamette Valley. In his later years after coming to live in the Willamette Valley, he became interested in raising sheep. Jess was a quiet man who enjoyed a few close friends and collecting coins.