November 5, 1940 - August 12, 2023

Jerry Warren Andersen passed away on August 12, 2023.

Jerry was born November 5, 1940 and raised on his family farm in South Dakota before moving to Albany, OR as a teenager. It was there that he met Olga Coykendall and they were married in 1963. Jerry served with the Air Force Reserve before becoming co-owner of Rose City Sound. Through Rose City Sound he provided and operated sound systems for events all over Oregon, working with many musical artists, US Presidents, the Portland Rose Festival, the Miss Oregon Pageant, the Portland Trailblazers and countless others.

Jerry was devoted to his church and community. He served as a Volunteer with the Colton Fire Department for many years, helped to facilitate events and training at church, donated his time and expertise for community events, and served in various positions on school boards and county advisory boards. He is well known for his wonderful sense of humor, his enjoyment of all things related to audio engineering, his willingness to always lend a hand, and most of all his joy of being a father and grandfather.

Jerry is preceded in death by his son, Keith, and survived by his wife Olga, and daughters Marcy, Gail, Jennifer and Brenda, as well as seven grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held for Jerry, please visit Jerry Warren Andersen's Memorial Website (https://everloved.com/life-of/jerry-andersen/) for details and to RSVP.