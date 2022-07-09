Jerry O. Sheffield, 84, of Jefferson, Oregon, passed away on July 7 at Evergreen Hospice House.

Jerry was the owner and president of Benton Electric since 1976. He was a hard worker and enjoyed his electrical work and the many friends he made along the way.

He was a morning staple at Sweet Waters Restaurant where you could find him weekday mornings chatting and eating breakfast. He was also privileged to have breakfasts on Sundays with his brother and cousin crew.

He was a member of the Church of God in Harrisburg where he served as an elder most of his adult life. He worked on many additions and changes at the church, always ready to lend a helping hand.

He was a gracious, kind man who loved his family and friends. We believe that God could not have had a better prodigy.

He looked forward to his chukar and elk hunting trips with family and friends. He was a lifelong Dodgers fan and recalled listening to them win the World Series in 1955 when he was a senior in high school. Jerry had an appreciation for music and he passed out many CDs in the last few years to friends. Some of his favorites were Alison Krauss, Elvis, Roger Whittaker and southern gospel.

Jerry is survived by his lifetime love and wife, Janet, who shared almost 64 years of marriage. His children, son George of Granite Bay, California; daughter Nancy (Steve) of Albany, and son Neil (Veronica) of Salem. He is survived by five grandchildren, Brittany (Matt), Brianne (Enoch), Alyse, Jarred and Jayden. He is also survived by eight, soon to be nine, great-grandchildren.

If we could tell him we love him one more time in this life, we know he would answer, "well, I love you too."

He left his family a wonderful legacy to aspire to. He is gone from our sight but never forgotten.

A viewing will be held Thursday, the 14th, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be announced soon.

Arrangements have been made by Fisher Funeral Home.