May 8, 1940 - April 1, 2023

Jerry Norman Bass, age 82, of Lebanon, Oregon, passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Jerry was born May 8, 1940 in Mena, Arkansas to Jesse and Addie Bass. On July 22, 1944 the family welcomed twin brothers Vonn and Donn. In the early 1950's the family moved from Arkansas to Oregon where Jerry later graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1957.

Jerry loved spending time with his family, camping, BBQ's and birthday parties. Other hobbies included caring for his yard and gardening and reading the Albany Democrat Herald from front to back.

Jerry married Faye Ernestine Harvey on June 29, 1963. The two were each other's lifelong companions and friends. They were blessed with two children: Terry and Tina.

He was an active member of Harvest Baptist Church. One of his greatest honors was being a Deacon, he held this office with deep respect. He loved the church dearly and considered Pastor Jeorge Lemus a dear friend as well.

Jerry worked as a mail carrier at the Lebanon Post Office, where he retired after 30 years of service.

He is survived by his wife Faye, children son Terry Bass, daughter Tina Bass FitzJohn and partner Dave Pugsley Jr, brother Vonn and wife Lynda, grandchildren Christopher FitzJohn, Rylee FitzJohn, Larissa Bass and Tristan Bass. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Donn.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Harvest Baptist Church.