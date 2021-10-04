Jerry Lynn Douglas

Jerry was truly a family man. After retiring in 2014, Jerry moved back to Albany, to help and spend more time with his parents, two children and other family members. He was a loving son, caring brother, loyal friend, and amazing Dad to his children and grandson Gavin. Jerry was extremely proud of his two kids, Allison and Andy, whom will certainly carry on with his kind legacy. Both kids currently work in the public sector with Allison working in the nonprofit field serving children and families and Andy being a K-9 Police Officer and trainer. Both Allison and Andy participated in athletics and Jerry always found time to attend their games. Whether it was softball, volleyball, baseball, basketball, or football, Jerry would always find time to attend their games and often traveled out of state. Grandson Gavin was Jerry's pride and joy. Gavin called Jerry "Pa" and they cherished time spent together.