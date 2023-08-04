Jerry Leroy Paul, of Corvallis, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023. High school sweethearts, he and his wife, Judith, moved northward to greener pastures in Corvallis in 2006 after selling their cattle ranch in Monterey County, California. Many happy years were spent ranching and working for the City of Salinas.

Jerry attended both Cal Poly campuses, San Luis Obispo and Pomona, graduating from Cal Poly, Pomona with a BS in Environmental Design with a major in Urban Planning. He worked as an Urban Planner at both the city and county level before becoming a principal partner in a planning consulting firm based in San Francisco. Preferring the public sector, he left the private sector and went to work for the City of Salinas. For the first 15 years at the city, he worked as a Senior Planner, Assistant Community Development Director, and acting Community Development Director. He then changed careers and became the Information Technology Manager for the City. For the next 17 years, he directed the computer and telephone operations and developed the City's GIS system, retiring in July 2004.

During his working career in the Salinas Valley, he and his wife owned and ran a cow/calf cattle operation. Their interest in landscaping with native plants brought many new species of birds to their ranch. Before selling their ranch and relocating to Corvallis, they had recorded 90 species of birds on the ranch. In addition to birding, Jerry's other areas of interest were gardening, carpentry, and woodworking.

A love of nature and conservation of all our natural resources were dear to his heart. Community service-oriented, Jerry volunteered at Chintimini Wildlife Center shortly after moving to Corvallis, serving many years as site manager and also on the Board. He also worked on the Audubon Society of Corvallis interpretive trail, the revitalization of the Barn at Hesthavn, and served on the Board for four years. After working on Benton County Soil and Conservation District's native plant sale for several years, he was elected as a District Director in November 2012, serving until his passing.

Jerry helped develop the District's Bee Buddies program in 2016, working with BSWCD to help other well-intentioned bee enthusiasts take better care of their Mason bees. Involvement with BSWCD staff and programs was a source of great joy and satisfaction at what they were able to accomplish. His interest with Mason bees as efficient pollinators led to his being involved with the Oregon Bee Atlas Master Melittologist Program through OSU Extension Service, serving on the Advisory Committee since the start of the program. The many like-minded people he met in all these endeavors were a source of inspiration to him.

The other side of Jerry was his love of helping people and organizations with any type of construction, fix-it/repair, restoration, and just making things better. He always had a solution for something. He had unbounded energy and a love of being active. Committed to serving others not only blessed others, but blessed him. He was at his happiest and most satisfied when able to help someone or some organization. He was deeply sorry at not being able to complete the historical restoration work with the group of wonderful volunteers at the Willamette Grange. Many happy hours were spent either at home or at the Grange working with his long-time friends on projects that will help make the Grange shine as it should.

While home, workshop, and garden were his favorite places to be, he loved traveling by RV with his wife and pets in tow. Often, birding and bee identification were the focus of those trips, along with getting out in nature and hiking.

Jerry was grateful and appreciative of his many friends and a loving family--his wife, Judith; sister, Lani Osorio (David); sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Nan King and Brad Youngs; brothers-in-law, Bob Farringer and Victor Or; niece, Stacey Wilson (Matt); nephew Bryan Osorio (Joanne); great nephew, Brody Wilson, great nieces, Jessica and Olivia Osorio; and many cousins.

Jerry had no desire to have any funeral or memorial service, but if you would like to honor the causes he worked for, please consider donating in his name to any of the following:

Jerry and Judith Paul Native Pollinator Fund, OSU Foundation, 4238 SW Research Way Corvallis, OR 97333https://www.fororegonstate.org/

Willamette Community and Grange Hall Historic Building Foundation, P.O. Box 1923, Corvallis, OR 97339-1923

Benton Soil and Water Conservation District, 136 SW Washington Avenue, Suite 201, Corvallis, OR 97333, https://bentonswcd.org/donate/

Luckiamute Watershed Council, 165 D Street, Independence, OR 97351, https://donorbox.org/donate-to-the-luckiamute-watershed-council