August 3, 1938 - August 9, 2023

Jerry Leon Robnett passed away August 9, 2023 in Corvallis Oregon. Jerry was born to Charles A. Robnett and Virginia M. (Spurlin) on August 30, 1938 in Corvallis. He spent his early years hanging out at the family hardware store, now Robnett's Hardware, learning the ropes from his parents and his grandfather, Floyd Spurlin. He attended Roosevelt Grade School prior to Corvallis High, graduating in 1956. He was a Boy Scout and Manager of the Spartan Track and Field team as a young man. His first employment was with the original Cascade Printing family. In 1956, his father felt it was time for Jerry to learn the family business. Through the years, he became a successful 5th generation merchant. Losing his father in 1961, the responsibility fell to him, his mother and sister, Donna. Their young families also helped and learned the trade as they grew older.

At age 65, comfortable leaving the store in the capable hands of his daughter, Tori and husband, Scott Lockwood, Jerry retired to pursue his many craft and outdoor hobbies. In 1961 he married local girl, Julia Lester. Together, they typeset and printed their own wedding invitations at Cascade Printing. They enjoyed activities in local organizations: OSU Beaver Club, The Elks Lodge, The Moose, bowling leagues, etc. They loved to travel with assorted groups to numerous places like Hawaii, Mexico, Bahamas, Canada, conventions and hardware shows. Many memories were formed while RV-ing, dune buggying, rock hounding, fishing and sightseeing around Oregon with family and friends. Jerry eventually took up woodturning, learning to design and turn items from exotic woods into pens, kitchen tools, exquisite segmented bowls and more. He is a member of Willamette Woodturners and Beaver State Woodturners.

Jerry is survived by his wife Julia, three daughters and their families: Tori and Scott Lockwood, son Nicholas; Jake Lockwood, daughter Korallei. Kimberly and Jeffrey Kish, son Kyle (Sabrina) and daughter Amy (Michael). Lisa Topaz and Tim Curran, their daughter Serena and Lisa's children Analea, Matthew and three great grandchildren.

Also surviving are Julia's sister, Bonnie (Roger) Sande and their family, various cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Preceding him in death are his sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Ken Lewis.

Surviving are their children Rob (Tricia Bade), son Ping; Kelly (Aaron) Beal, son Hunter. Also preceding him in death are his parents, aunts and uncles, extended family and friends.

Memorial Service to be held September 30th at 11:00am. McHenry Funeral Home 206 NW 5th Street Corvallis, Oregon.