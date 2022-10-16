April 7, 1943 - September 23, 2022

Jerry Lee Tucker, 79, of Albany, Oregon, passed away on September 23, 2022 in Portland, Oregon after a long illness. Jerry was born on April 7, 1943 in Prague, Oklahoma to Harold and Loye (West) Tucker.

His family moved to Coalinga, CA around 1946, then to Riverton, Wyoming. One year later they returned to Coalinga. In January of 1951, they moved to Piru, California where Jerry attended grammar school.

His family moved to Fillmore, California in 1957 where he attended Fillmore Union High School, graduating in 1962. Jerry was involved in track and excelled in running. After high school, he joined the Air Force and was stationed at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Mountain Home, Idaho. After he was discharged, he lived in Las Vegas Nevada and was a Keno writer at the Fremont Hotel. Eventually he moved to Bakersfield and met and married his wife Shirley. They settled in Albany Oregon. There they had a daughter, Judy Lynn, on June 23, 1975. The marriage ended in divorce and Judy lived with her dad. On November 6, 2021, Judy passed away. She was his only child.

Jerry worked for Duraflake in Albany and retired from there. Jerry enjoyed fishing, camping in his motorhome and traveling on road trips with his long-time friend and partner Christine Johnson. He traveled to Germany with her three times. Several times he came to Southern California by train to visit his sister, niece, nephew and other family members as well as life-long friends that he grew up with.

Jerry is survived by his partner, Christine; sister, Yvonne Olson, Ventura, CA; niece, Lori Leach (Troy) Ventura, CA; grandniece, Hillary Bryan (Shane) Washougal, WA; nephew, Jonathan Olson (Wendy) Camarillo, CA; grandniece, Samantha Olson, Camarillo, CA; and grandnephew, Joshua Olson, Seattle, WA; as well as many cousins. Jerry was preceded in death by his daughter, parents, and brother, Eddie Tucker.

A memorial service with Military Honors is scheduled at the Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 SE Mt. Scott Blvd, Happy Valley, Oregon, Friday November 4th at 12:45 p.m.