May 16, 1938 – January 27, 2022

Jerry Lee Newell, Sr., 83, of Lebanon, died January 27, 2022, at the Lebanon Veterans Home.

Jerry was born May 16, 1938, in Greer, Idaho, the son of Vance and Dorothy (Chase) Newell. He was raised in Idaho and graduated from Pierce High School.

Jerry then entered the Army and served three years before transferring to the Navy and serving an additional four years. Following his discharge he settled in Roseburg where he met Carol Williams they were married on August 11, 1967, in Toledo, Oregon. The couple resided in Roseburg, Central Oregon, Klamath Falls and Idaho before settling in Lebanon in 2006. Jerry had worked in the lumber and logging industry all his life.

Jerry was a member of the Lebanon Calvary Chapel, the Boy Scouts of America and lifetime member of the VFW. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors, riding his 4 wheeler and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Carol, children, Lorie Josh, Terri Kelley, Charlie Denson, Kanean Kerschner, Jerry Newell, Jr. and Jodi Ross, 17 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Denny Newell, sisters, Vonnie Newell and Joanne Zipse.

Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, February 3, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, February 4, at Lebanon Calvary Chapel. Burial will be at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the Lebanon Calvary Chapel.