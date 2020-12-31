Jerry Johnson

July 27, 1943 – December 23, 2020

Jerry L. Johnson, 77, of Salem, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Tierra Rose Care Center.

He was born July 27, 1943 in Washington, the son of Maryann and Jack Miller. Jerry was adopted as a child by his Aunt and Uncle, Louise and Ray Johnson.

He grew up in Lebanon, graduating from Lebanon High School in 1961. Jerry served in the United States Army 1961-1965 stationed in Germany. After the Army, he earned an accounting degree.

Jerry worked for Hilton Hotels in Las Vegas and then returned home to work for family businesses including The Deli European in Albany. Before retiring, he worked in several gas stations.

He lived in Lebanon most of his life including Willamette Manor until his health required a move to Salem.

Jerry loved all animals, especially taking care of the birds and squirrels at his center. He enjoyed fishing and woodworking.

He is survived by his Aunt, Dorothy Warwick, of Salem and numerous cousins.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents.

No services will be held but the family requests in Jerry's memory, you feed the birds. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.